G7 and partners vow speedy transition from fossil fuels to renewables

The leaders of the G7 group of wealthy nations and five partner democracies from South America, Asia and Africa attending a summit in southern Germany have pledged to rapidly reduce their dependence of fossil fuels and expand renewable energy sources.



Leaders of the G7 and Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa agreed to "explore options for decarbonizing the energy mix and accelerating the transition from dependency on fossil fuels, as well as for rapidly expanding clean and renewable energy sources and energy efficiency," according to a joint statement.



"This includes phasing down coal while increasing the share of renewable energies in the energy mix," it read.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose country holds the G7 presidency this year, invited the leaders of the five partner countries to Bavaria's Schloss Elmau, where G7 leaders are holding a three-day summit to deal with a host of issues including the war in Ukraine.