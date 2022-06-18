News Economy Russia aims to drive up gas prices with supply cuts - regulator

"Russia has been supplying significantly less gas to Germany and Europe for days now. This is meant to unsettle us and drive up prices," Klaus Müller said. Müller explained that the order of the day is to save gas and store it for winter.

