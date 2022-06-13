 Contact Us
News Economy Yen hits 24-year low against USD

The yen plunged to its lowest level against the dollar since 1998 on Monday as sky-high U.S. inflation fuels a widening monetary policy gap between Japan and the world's largest economy.

Published June 13,2022
This photo illustration shows a person counting out Japanese 10,000 yen banknotes in Tokyo (AFP)

Japan's yen saw its lowest level since August 1998, dropping to 135 against the dollar at the beginning of the week.

The USD/JPY exchange topped 140 in 1998.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225 Stock index plunged by 836.85 points or 3.01% to 26,987.44 points at Monday's close.

The country's inflation rate was 2.5% in April.

While several central banks decided to or signaled for interest rate hikes to tackle with the high inflation rates, the Japanese central bank has maintained its monetary easing policy.