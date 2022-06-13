TÜRKIYES INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT JUMPS 10.8% IN APRIL

 Contact Us
Türkiye's industrial production continued to expand strongly in April, while retail sales growth accelerated to a 6-month high, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

Published June 13,2022
Türkiye's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 10.8% in April compared to a year ago, the country's statistical authority announced on Monday.

Mining and quarrying, and manufacturing indices posted increases in the month, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index decreased, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The mining and quarrying index rose 7.4%, and manufacturing index increased 11.9% year-on-year in April.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index dropped 0.4% over the same period.

On a monthly basis, the industrial output was stable.

"When the subsectors of the industry were examined, while mining and quarrying index increased by 3.4% and manufacturing index increased by 0.1%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index decreased by 3.3% in April 2022, compared with previous month," TurkStat said.