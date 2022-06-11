News Economy Nearly century-old Leica prototype sold at auction for €14.4 million

Nearly century-old Leica prototype sold at auction for €14.4 million

DPA ECONOMY Published June 11,2022 Subscribe

One of the first Leica cameras ever produced sold at auction in Germany on Saturday for €14.4 million ($15.1 million).



The Leica 0-Series prototype (serial number 105) is nearly 100 years old and very rare. It is one of the first 35mm cameras ever made.



The device once belonged to the German photographer and inventor of the 35mm camera, Oskar Barnack.



The sale at Leitz Photographica Auction in Wetzler far exceeded expectations. The camera was expected to fetch between €2 million and €3 million.



The auction, which takes place twice a year, is considered the world's largest for vintage cameras and optical equipment.



In 2018, a 0-Series Leica reportedly sold for €2.4 million.





























