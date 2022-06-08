Türkiye actively supporting efforts to ensure food security - minister

Türkiye is actively supporting efforts to transform food systems to ensure food security, Turkish agriculture and forestry minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 1st Ministerial Mediterranean Dialogue on Food Security Crisis hosted by Italy online, Vahit Kirişçi said: "In addition to our hard work in the field, we are also actively involved in the efforts to transform food systems."

Touching on Türkiye's efforts to mitigate the negative effects of the global food security crisis, Kirişçi said the country's six-point package to tackle the global food security crisis includes "providing seed and technical expertise, national trade facilitation measures, food aid for refugees and funds and facilities for programs to ensure food security."

Türkiye declared its six-point package at a ministerial meeting of the Global Food Security Call to Action held in May in New York.

"We reaffirm our dedication to the UN Food Systems Summit commitments and enhance our cooperation with international organizations," he noted.

The UN Food System Summit held last year aimed to "awaken the world to the fact that we all must work together to transform the way the world produces, consumes and thinks about food," according to the UN.

SAFE PASSAGE FOR UKRAINIAN GRAIN

As the Russia-Ukraine war passed its 100th day last Friday, many raised concerns over endangered world food security.

Vahit Kirişçi said Türkiye is "working to ensure safe passage for Ukrainian ships carrying grain."

He added: "However, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has worsened the situation and the pressure on food value chains in Ukraine has led to an increase in food security challenges."

Up to 25 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had recently said, adding he was seeking a secure corridor for Ukrainian vessels to ship it out to head off food shortages in some parts of the world.

"It is obvious that there is a linkage between 'conflict' and 'food insecurity'," he noted.

Exemplifying Türkiye's efforts to improve food security for Syrian refugees that took shelter in the country by virtue of the "Open Gate Policy" during the Syrian civil war, Kirisci said: "We have conducted many projects and programs to improve food security for those people."

He said the country came up with game-changing solutions on the issue with its "National Pathway."

"Our National Pathway is designed to contribute to SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and our vision is always 'no one left behind'," he added.

The Turkish minister said Türkiye launched a "Save Your Food" campaign last year in order to support efforts to transform food systems in cooperation with Food and Agriculture Organization.

"One-third of the food produced is lost or wasted each year," he noted.