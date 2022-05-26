BMW to recall more than 61,000 cars due to software error

 Contact Us
DPA ECONOMY
Published May 26,2022
German carmaker BMW is recalling more than 61,000 cars worldwide due to a software error.

A BMW spokesman said on Thursday that affected customers would receive a message asking them to bring the car to a workshop, where the software would be reprogrammed.

The faulty software can lead to a loss of torque and engine failure. So far, there has been no property damage and no one has been injured.

The issue affects the X3, X4 and 5 models produced between 2016 and 2022, according to information available from the German Motor Transport Authority.

Of the 61,714 vehicles affected 12,721 are in Germany.