EU Commission has signed off Europcar takeover, Volkswagen says

The European Commission has signed off the takeover of French car rental company Europcar, according to Volkswagen - one of three companies involved in the deal.



The German carmaker is planning to buy the rental firm together with Attestor Limited and Pon Holdings but needed the approval of the EU executive branch, which is also the bloc's top competition regulator.



French authorities already gave their green light last year.



Green Mobility Holding wants to acquire more than 90% of the Europcar shares. According to earlier statements, the German company wants to transform Europcar from a pure car rental company into a service network for its own offerings. The aim is to create a range of car-related services.

