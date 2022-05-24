US says ending Russia debt payment exemption

The United States will end an exemption allowing Moscow to pay its foreign debts with dollars held in Russia as of 0401 GMT Wednesday, the US Treasury said, a move that could push Vladimir Putin's country closer to default.

The exemption to the drastic financial sanctions imposed on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine in late February ends two days before Russia's next debt service payment is due.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week hinted at the move announced Tuesday, saying the exemption was put in place to allow financial institutions to adjust but that it was "time limited."

Punishing Western sanctions on Russia have largely severed the country from the international financial system, including blocking Moscow's ability to access dollars held in US banks to pay its debts.

The Russian government has attempted to pay in domestic currency, but many of the bonds do not allow repayment in rubles.

As a result, Putin's government has been forced to drain its war chest of reserves to make payments.

In 2022, the government still faces 13 debt service deadlines.

The next one, on May 27, is for 100 million euros in interest on two bonds: one requires payment in dollars, euros, pounds or Swiss francs only, the other can be paid in rubles.

According to reports by Reuters and The Wall Street Journal, the Russian Finance Ministry made the payments early to avoid default.

The ministry said the country's foreign debt amounts to between 4.5 and 4.7 trillion rubles (around 50 billion euros, $60 billion) -- or 20 percent of the total public debt.

Russia missed payments on domestic, ruble-denominated debt in 1998 amid a broader financial crisis, but last defaulted on its foreign currency debt in 1918, when Bolshevik revolution leader Vladimir Lenin refused to recognize the obligations of the deposed tsar's regime.