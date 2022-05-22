€254 million worth of Russian oligarchs' assets frozen in Austria

Some €254 million ($268 million) worth of assets belonging to Russian oligarchs have been frozen by Austrian authorities in connection with EU sanctions.



The funds were parked in 97 accounts, the chancellery announced in Vienna on Sunday.



Authorities also found five entries in the land register which apparently served to conceal assets, according to the chancellery.



The investigation of suspicious cases is made considerably more difficult by international shell companies and trusts.



"If Russian oligarchs or their organizations support the war against Ukraine, they are complicit in the atrocities that are happening there," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.



"With these measures, we are hitting the oligarchs right where it hurts them: their money," he added.