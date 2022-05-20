Japan to donate $2 million to IAEA for Ukraine nuke safety

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, left, speaks as Japanese FM Yoshimasa Hayashi listens during a news conference at the Iikura guesthouse in Tokyo (AP)

Japan has pledged nearly $2.1 million to support activities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said at a joint press conference Thursday in Tokyo after a meeting that they agreed to continue cooperation in ensuring the security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, where Russia continues its war.

Japan is funding the dispatch of IAEA experts and necessary equipment for the Ukrainian nuclear facilities, said Hayashi.

Grossi expressed his gratitude to Japan for its efforts to ensure the safety of Ukrainian nuclear plants.

As a part of his visit to Japan, Grossi was also briefed on the status of a plan to release radioactive water into the sea at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.