UKRAINES FOREIGN MINISTER WARNS EU RISKS PAYING WAR COSTS TWICE

The European Union must stop imports of Russian oil and gas or risks paying twice for the costs of the Ukraine war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in Brussels.



Arriving for an EU foreign ministers' meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Kuleba said the EU continues "to finance the Russian war machine, its aggression and atrocities" with its energy imports.



Continuing to buy gas and oil from Russia would mean the EU pays for energy supplies to Russia and provides financial assistance to Ukraine, Kuleba said.



Referring to an ongoing stalemate over a potential EU ban on Russian oil imports, Kuleba said: "We are all curious to see how this saga ends."



