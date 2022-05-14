Iran blocks over 9,000 bank accounts over suspicious activities

Iran has blocked more than 9,000 bank accounts on Saturday over suspicious and illegal foreign currency and cryptocurrency activities, according to officials.

A total of 9,219 bank accounts belonging to 545 individuals were blocked, according to a statement by the Ministry of Intelligence.

The volume of the accounts was approximately 60 trillion Iranian tomans ($1.98 billion) based on the free-market exchange rate.

The move was part of a recent plan to fight against unauthorized foreign currency transactions, which is held in coordination with the central bank.