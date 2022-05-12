KYIV MOVES TO SEIZE LOCAL ASSETS OF RUSSIAS SBERBANK

 Contact Us
Kyiv moves to seize local assets of Russia's Sberbank

AFP ECONOMY
Published May 12,2022
Kyiv moved Thursday to seize assets in Ukraine of Russia's largest lender Sberbank in response to Moscow's invasion.

Ukraine's parliament in a decree backed the security council's seizure of 100 percent of Sberbank's international reserve bank.

Lawmakers also approved the seizure of 99.8 percent of shares in Prominvestbank, a Kyiv-based lender owned by the development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), a Russian state body.

Ukrainian authorities also approved the seizure of financial assets of the two banks, without specifying the amount.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday signed a decree to seize Russian property citing "public necessity" as result of the war launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24.