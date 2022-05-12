KYIV MOVES TO SEIZE LOCAL ASSETS OF RUSSIAS SBERBANK

Kyiv moved Thursday to seize assets in Ukraine of Russia's largest lender Sberbank in response to Moscow's invasion.

Ukraine's parliament in a decree backed the security council's seizure of 100 percent of Sberbank's international reserve bank.

Lawmakers also approved the seizure of 99.8 percent of shares in Prominvestbank, a Kyiv-based lender owned by the development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), a Russian state body.

Ukrainian authorities also approved the seizure of financial assets of the two banks, without specifying the amount.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday signed a decree to seize Russian property citing "public necessity" as result of the war launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24.