U.S. adds 428,000 jobs in April, unemployment unchanged at 3.6%

In this file photo taken on January 28, 2022, a "now hiring" sign is posted in the window of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California (AFP)

The U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs in April, above market estimates, and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, the Department of Labor announced on Friday.

Market estimates for nonfarm payrolls were to see an increase of 391,000 last month.

Job additions for March were revised down by 3,000, from 431,000 to 428,000, according to data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate remained steady, compared to 3.6% in March. The market expectation for the unemployment rate was to come at 3.5% last month.

The number of unemployed individuals in the U.S. also remained unchanged at 5.9 million in April, compared to the previous month.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 22 million people in the world's largest economy lost their jobs in March and April 2020.