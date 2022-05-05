Gazprom to use Nord Stream 2 for Russian gas supply for time being

The Russian energy giant Gazprom wants to use parts of the Russian-German gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, which has been put on hold, to supply its own population for the time being.



Because the Baltic Sea pipeline is currently not being used, Gazprom has decided to "use the surplus Russian gas transport capacities on land for the development of gas supply in the regions of the north-west of Russia," the company announced on its Telegram channel on Thursday.



The message also contained a warning to Berlin: If Germany decides to put Nord Stream 2 into operation after all, at most the first strand of the underwater route could be connected in the near future. The second string is now not to be used before 2028.



The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has two strings, each with a transport capacity of 27.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year.



After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Berlin completely stopped the certification process, which had been suspended before. In the new energy strategy, it is planned to significantly reduce Germany's dependence on Russian gas.



