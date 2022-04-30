Venus and Jupiter conjunction will be visible till tomorrow morning

Jupiter and Venus will be able to be observed being very close to each other until tomorrow morning.

The two planets that are millions of miles apart from each other will appear almost like colliding.

The next similar conjunction between the two planets will be in 2039.

"Jupiter and Venus will then meet in conjunction during the morning of April 30 – appearing to nearly collide into each other. Due to the glare from both planets, observers will see them merge into one very bright, spectacular glow!", NASA said, regarding the conjunction of the two brightest planets of the solar system.

"Venus's orbit is closer to the Sun than the Earth's, and Jupiter's orbit is much farther away, so the proximity is an illusion, occurring only because Earth, Venus, and Jupiter happen to be approximately aligned. This celestial event will continue on the morning of May 1, but the positions of the planets, Jupiter and Venus, will be reversed," NASA added.