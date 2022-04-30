News
Ukraine: Russia has looted hundreds of thousands of tons of grain
"Today we already have several confirmed facts that a total of several hundred thousand tons have been taken away from Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Ukrainian Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Ukrainian television on Saturday.
Published April 30,2022
Kyiv has roughly quantified the amount of grain allegedly looted by Russia in the occupied territories of southern and eastern Ukraine.
A total of 1.5 million tons of grain had been stored for sowing as well as for the production of food in the areas mentioned.
Already on Friday, the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv had accused Russia of the theft of grain in the occupied Ukrainian territories.
Since the beginning of the war more than two months ago, Russian troops have gradually occupied large parts of the south and east of the neighbouring country.