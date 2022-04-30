News Economy Ukraine: Russia has looted hundreds of thousands of tons of grain

"Today we already have several confirmed facts that a total of several hundred thousand tons have been taken away from Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Ukrainian Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Ukrainian television on Saturday.

DPA ECONOMY Published April 30,2022