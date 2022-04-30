TURKEYS EXPORTS PEAK TO NEW DAILY RECORD OF NEARLY $2B

Turkey's exports peak to new daily record of nearly $2B

Turkey's daily export volume surged to a new record of nearly $2 billion on Friday, according to Trade Minister Mehmet Muş.

The figure of $1.956 billion touched yesterday "is the highest … in one day in the history of the Republic," Muş wrote in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Turkey continues to raise the bar for success and is "now in a different lane in exports," leading to higher production, investments and employment, he added.

According to latest official data, Turkey's exports and imports in this year's first quarter were up 20.6% and 42% to $60.2 billion and $86.6 billion, respectively.

In March alone, the country's exports totaled $22.7 billion, a 19.8% annual rise, while imports increased by 30.7% to $30.88 billion, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

The main destination for Turkish exports last month was Germany with a volume of $1.9 billion, up 13.7% year-on-year.

The U.S. followed at $1.56 billion with a 25.6% annual jump, while exports to Italy stood at $1.27 billion, up 30.5% from March 2021.