1 in 5 women sexually harassed at work in Netherlands last year: survey

One in every five young women in the Netherlands faced unwanted sexual attention at their workplaces last year, according to data published on Wednesday.

Some 50,000 women and men aged between 15 and 25 were part of the National Working Conditions Survey, the Netherlands Statistical Institute (CBS) said in a statement.

According to the results, 21% of women experienced unwanted sexual attention from colleagues, managers, patients or customers at workplaces.

Nurses were the worst affected as around 40% reported inappropriate incidents with patients and other people.

Figures related to sexual harassment in the workplace were back to pre-pandemic levels in the Netherlands in 2021, the CBS said.

Apart from sexual harassment, bullying was another common complaint among young women.

Some 18% of the female respondents said they were bullied by customers and 9% by colleagues and managers, according to the survey results.









