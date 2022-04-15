Italy committed to implementing sanctions against Russia, says FM

Italy remains committed to implementing sanctions against Russia and supporting diplomatic efforts to end the war, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday in a phone call with Ukraine 's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba .

"The forthcoming return of Embassy of Italy to Kyiv testifies to Italy's support for Ukrainian people & government," the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

"We are determined to implement sanctions against Russia and support negotiation efforts," it added.

Last Saturday, Di Maio said Italy's Embassy in Ukraine will move to Kyiv just after Easter, which will be observed on April 17.

Following the example of other countries, Italy relocated its embassy to the western city of Lviv on March 1, one week after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, when it looked like they were closing in on the capital.

At least 1,964 civilians have been killed and 2,613 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched the war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.7 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries , with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.