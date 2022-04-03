Russia continues to pump gas through Ukraine

Russia's state-owned energy firm Gazprom says it is continuing large-scale gas deliveries through Ukraine to the west.



Regardless of the war, 108.4 million cubic metres are to be pumped through the neighbouring country's pipeline system this Sunday, according to the company's statement to the Interfax news agency.



According to Russian data, this corresponds to the quantity ordered.



On Saturday, according to Gazprom, it was 108.1 million cubic metres. The contractually possible maximum utilization is 109 million.



Russian deliveries continued over the weekend after the conversion of payments to roubles.



President Vladimir Putin had instructed that gas should only be sold to Western countries in exchange for roubles, which they strictly rejected.



As a result, Putin issued a decree which, since Friday, obliges Western customers to open a rouble account at Gazprombank and to process payments through it.



The transit of Russian gas provides Ukraine with billions of euros in revenue for its national budget.



