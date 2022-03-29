Poland plans to halt Russian coal imports as war in Ukraine continues

The Polish Cabinet has approved legislation to halt imports of coal from Russia as Moscow's war on Ukraine continues, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.



"We are aware that this may raise legal questions. Unfortunately, the doubts are justified, but we cannot wait any longer for the EU to react on this matter," the spokesperson said.



Poland's national conservative government has been calling for a European embargo on oil, gas and coal from Russia since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.



Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently told European Council President Charles Michel that his country would immediately and unilaterally stop imports of Russian coal.



Morawiecki told Michel he simply needed the European Commission's assurance that Warsaw would not be penalized for the step as sanctions policy is decided at the EU level.



Poland currently generates almost 80% of its energy from hard coal and lignite.



Later this week, Poland will also present plan to phase out Russian oil supplies, the spokesperson said.