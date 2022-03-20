Burger King unable to suspend operations in Russia

Burger King has said it is unable to suspend operations at its restaurants in Russia because the main operators have "refused to do so."

The Canadian-American multinational fast-food company Restaurant Brands International , which owns Burger King, said the fast-food chain entered Russian markets 10 years ago and it has three joint venture partners in Russia, who "is responsible for the day-to-day operations and oversight of the ~800 restaurants in Russia."

"We contacted the main operator of the business and demanded the suspension of Burger King restaurant operations in Russia. They have refused to do so," it said.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia, including McDonald's .













