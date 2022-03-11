TURKEYS INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT UP 7.6% IN JANUARY

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production rose 7.6% in January compared to the same period last year, the country's statistical authority said on Friday.

All sub-indexes increased in the month, with the mining and quarrying surging the most, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.

The mining and quarrying index climbed 8.3% year-on-year in January while the manufacturing index went up by 7.7%.

The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 5.6% in the same period.



MONTHLY FIGURE

However, compared to December 2021, Turkey's industrial output decreased by 2.4% in January 2022.

An 11.2% monthly jump in the mining and quarrying index was not enough to offset the fall in the figure as manufacturing, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply indexes decreased by 3.1% and 1.6%, respectively.



