Sony suspends shipments to Russia over Ukraine war

Japan 's Sony on Thursday announced it is suspending all software and hardware shipments to Russia over the country's war on Ukraine .

"We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia," it said in a statement.

The company will also be donating $2 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children to support humanitarian aid in and around Ukraine.

The move comes amid an unprecedented exodus of international brands from Russia, including Nintendo , Apple , Samsung and Microsoft .

Japan has condemned Russia's war on Ukraine and has joined its Western allies in imposing sanctions on Moscow.

The measures include restrictions on transactions with Russia's central bank and freezing of assets of seven Russian banks.

Besides sending non-lethal weapons to Kyiv, Tokyo has allowed visa extensions to Ukrainians in Japan, and is also taking steps to accept evacuees from Ukraine. More than 2.3 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, according to UN estimates.