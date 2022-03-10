Pegasus Airlines cancels flights to, from Russia

Turkey's low-cost Pegasus Airlines announced on Thursday it has cancelled flights to and from Russia.

"In accordance with the European Union Regulation No. 2022/328, sanctions and restrictions are implemented related to insurance/reinsurance, leasing, operations and maintenance services on flights to and from Russian Federation," the company said in a statement.

"Due to operational risks under these conditions, all our flights to and from Russian Federation have been temporarily suspended as of March 13, 2022 until March 27, 2022," it added.

Customers on flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Mineralnye Vody, Grozny, Makhachkala and Krasnodar between those dates will be entitled to free ticket changes and full refund, the company said.