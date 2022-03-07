News
Economy
Russian invasion of Ukraine puts millions in Africa at risk of hunger
Russian invasion of Ukraine puts millions in Africa at risk of hunger
Ukraine's wheat production -- a major food source for Africa -- could be at risk if the conflict continues, Schulze said, adding that it could mean "8 to 13 million additional people will be driven into hunger."
Published March 07,2022
Subscribe
Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to drive millions of people in Africa into hunger, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze warned on Monday.
Ukraine's wheat production - a major food source for Africa - could be at risk if the conflict continues, Schulze said, adding that it could mean "8 to 13 million additional people will be driven into hunger."
The German development minister was speaking at an informal meeting of EU development ministers in the French city of Montpellier to discuss EU aid efforts in Ukraine.
Schulze announced €38 million ($41 million) in aid from her ministry to support the Ukrainian people. This was in addition to €37 million provided by the German Foreign Ministry and €500 million already pledged by the European Commission, she said.
"Putin has brought immeasurable suffering to the people of Ukraine and we want to express our solidarity here and do everything we can to actually help Ukraine," Schulze said.