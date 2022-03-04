Russian regulator Roskomnadzor restricts access to Twitter

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor has restricted access to Twitter Inc, Tass news agency said on Friday.

Interfax news agency earlier said the service had been blocked. Earlier on Friday the regulator said it had blocked Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform.

Earlier on Friday, the media watchdog said it was blocking Facebook in Russia over several cases of "discrimination" towards state media.

The move was part of an unprecedented government crackdown on independent media and activists since the start of the Russian invasion.

The country's key remaining liberal media outlets have been shut down in recent days and a new law introducing harsh jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the war in Ukraine has forced others to abstain from covering that topic.









