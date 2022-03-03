Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to United States

Russia's space agency Roscosmos is halting deliveries of rocket engines to the United States in response to US sanctions.



"Let them fly into space on their brooms," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Russian state television on Thursday. In addition, he said, Russia no longer intended to service previously delivered jet engines for the time being.



Dozens of countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia after the country invaded Ukraine last Thursday.



Rogozin had previously criticized punitive measures imposed by the West, and had even threatened to withdraw Russia from the International Space Station (ISS) from 2025.



He went further on Thursday and declared an end to Roscosmos' co-operation with the German Aerospace Centre (DLR) in response to the termination of co-operation by the German side.



The DLR's decision has caused irreparable damage to the long-term relationship, which has a significant impact on activities in the exploration of space for peaceful purposes, the head of the space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, wrote in a letter published in Moscow on Thursday.



He said in the letter he considered further co-operation "impossible" and it would also not be possible "to conduct joint experiments on the International Space Station [ISS]."



It also said that experiments to develop a ground-space system to monitor and predict natural disasters would be affected.



A spokesperson for the DLR in Cologne said in response to a dpa query about Rogozin's comments: "We take note of the reaction of the Russian side, but do not wish to comment on it further."



DLR had announced on Wednesday evening that it was ending ongoing co-operation with Russia because of the attack on Ukraine . However, when asked, a DLR spokesperson said that the ISS was not affected because that falls under the responsibility of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the US space agency NASA.



Earlier on Wednesday, Roscosmos threatened not to launch the next batch of high-speed internet satellites on behalf of British communications company OneWeb.



The company should give "comprehensive legally binding guarantees within two days" that the satellites will not be used for military purposes and that data will not be passed to the military, Rogozin told Russian state television.



If OneWeb does not provide guarantees, the Soyuz rocket with the satellites will be taken off the launch pad, he said. The launch is planned for Saturday.



The satellites enable hard-to-reach places on Earth access to high-speed internet. There have been several launches in the past.



Last week Rogozin said Roscosmos would withdraw its collaboration and its technical support staff from the European space port near Kourou in French Guiana in retaliation for EU sanctions.



