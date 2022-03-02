BMW suspends exports to Russia, local production

BMW said Tuesday it will stop local production and exports to Russia until further notice.

"We condemn the aggression against Ukraine and follow developments with great concern and dismay," according to a statement by the German carmaker's spokesperson.

The move came after a number of countries, including the EU, UK, Canada, Japan, and the US implemented a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 136 civilians, including 13 children, have been killed and 400 others, including 26 children, injured in Ukraine, according to UN figures.

Around 660,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the international body said Tuesday.