Toyota to shut down all Japanese production lines due to cyberattack

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp is preparing to shut all of its plants in Japan as of Tuesday due to a cyberattack on one of its domestic suppliers, according to local media reports.



Toyota will temporarily shut down all production at 28 production lines in 14 factories nationwide.



Supplier Kojima Industries suspects it may have been hit by a cyberattack. The supplier makes metal, plastic and electronic components.



Toyota has already been suffering from chip shortages and Covid-19-related disruptions since January.



The latest shutdown comes at a time when the automaker was looking to ramp up production and make up for lost production to meet the soaring demand for cars.



