Germany warns of higher gas prices due to Ukraine conflict

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck says there is the possibility of rising gas prices in his country in the wake of the sudden escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The Green politician said that there could be an increase in gas prices in the short term, although Germany was "secure when it comes to supply."



War drives prices up, Habeck said, arguing for reducing dependence on Russian gas. Germany must stop using fossil fuels as quickly as possible, he said, and renewable energies should be expanded quickly.



According to Habeck, the halting of the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been prepared during the past weeks and months.





