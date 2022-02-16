US says China has failed to embrace market-oriented WTO principles in 20 years

China has failed to embrace the World Trade Organization-based (WTO) market-oriented principles despite representations it made when it joined 20 years ago, the US said Wednesday.

"China has instead retained and expanded its state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade," US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai said in a statement.

"It is clear that in pursuing that approach, China's policies and practices challenge the premise of the WTO's rules and cause serious harm to workers and businesses around the world, particularly in industries targeted by China's industrial plans," she added.

Tai said the administration of US President Joe Biden is pursuing a multi-faceted approach to address the harm caused by China's trade and economic policies through bilateral engagement with China and the use of trade tools to protect American workers and businesses.

The statement said the administration's strategy also includes enhanced engagement with allies and partners to build broad support for solutions to the many unique problems posed by China and defending shared interests.