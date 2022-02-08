 Contact Us
Apple to allow realize payments with iPhones

The feature that allows the user to realize payments directly from iPhone is expected to be launched later this year and it will use near field communications (NFC) technology and allow businesses to accept credit and debit cards and other digital wallets with a tap on the device, Apple said.

Reuters ECONOMY
Published February 08,2022
Apple Inc will allow businesses to accept payments directly on their iPhones, bypassing any extra payment hardware such as Block Inc's Square terminals.

Fintech firms Stripe and Shopify Point will be the first to offer the "Tap to Pay" feature to business customers in the spring of 2022 in the United States, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Block fell 2% in early trading on Thursday, while Apple shares were little changed.