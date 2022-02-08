Airbus revokes order for two A350-1000 jets in Qatar dispute

Airbus has revoked an order for two A350-1000 wide-body jets for Qatar Airways in an escalating dispute with the Gulf carrier, data issued by the planemaker showed on Tuesday.

The move comes days after Airbus announced it had revoked orders from the same Gulf carrier for 50 A321neo jets, widening a contractual and safety dispute between the companies over surface flaws on the larger A350.

Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and said it is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 A350 jets.

Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation in the fleet and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

An Airbus spokesman said the company had "terminated delivery positions for two A350 for Qatar Airways in full compliance with our rights".

Qatar Airways had no immediate comment.