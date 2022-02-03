Facebook losts daily users for the first time in its history

It seems like the bad news continues for Mark Zuckerberg and what is considered the "mother" of all social media platforms.

According to Mashable, Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and Oculus, recorded a loss in its earnings reports for the 4th quarter of 2021. And it seems like daily active users of Facebook have dropped for the first time in its history during the last three months of the last year.

The fall was actually a minor one, from 1.93 billion users to 1.929 billion, but nonetheless, it may mark a turning point for the social media platform that, despite involving in multiple controversies, has never seen even a minor drop in its users.

Most of the people who left using the platform are located in where Meta calls the "rest of the world", namely Latin America and Africa.

Apparently, it will require some time to see if the downward trend will continue in the next months, but it seems that this also affected the company economically, yielding billions of dollars of loss for Zuckerberg.

But it can clearly be seen that users have already been feeling tired following years of controversies regarding their personal data and the disinformation on important subjects like coronavirus.