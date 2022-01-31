Qatar Airways to order up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX -source

Qatar Airways is set to place a provisional order for up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets as part of a potential 100-plane, $30-billion-plus package to be signed in Washington on Monday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The unexpected addition of at least 25 of the jets, with options for another 25, comes days after Airbus revoked an order for 50 A321neo jets as part of a contractual and safety dispute involving a different model.

Qatar Airways is also expected to place a launch order for 34 Boeing 777X freighters, plus options for another 16, on the sidelines of a visit to the White House by the Gulf state's emir. It will also place an order for two current-generation 777F freighters.

Boeing and Qatar Airways declined comment.