Turkey welcomes OECD decision to open accession discussions with 6 countries

Turkey on Wednesday welcomed a decision by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to open accession discussions with six candidate countries.

"We welcome the decision taken by the Council of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) at its meeting on 25 January 2022, with Turkey's support, to start accession discussions with Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru and Romania," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said Ankara attaches the utmost importance to the dissemination of the core values and principles as well as the inclusive and sustainable development goals of the OECD.

"We believe that the finalization of the accession processes for all six candidate countries would reinforce the leading role of the OECD in tackling global challenges and increase its effectiveness by contributing to the universalization of our shared values and principles," it noted.

"With this understanding, we will continue to support Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru and Romania during the accession discussions and in their reform efforts to adhere to OECD standards and instruments," it added.