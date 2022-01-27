TikTok opposes German law requiring it to act on illegal content

Social media platform TikTok has lodged a legal objection through the German courts to a requirement that it pass on large quantities of user data to the country's federal police, a spokeswoman for the administrative court in Cologne said on Thursday.



The Chinese service is objecting to a recently added paragraph in Germany's Network Enforcement Act that provides for certain criminal content to be reported immediately to the authorities. Facebook and Google launched urgent injunctions against the provisions in July last year.



The court spokeswoman was unable to say when a ruling would be made.



The Network Enforcement Act aims to counter hate speech, malicious fake news and other criminal content on the platforms of the social media.



Online platforms have objected to being made responsible for policing their own sites, insisting that this is for the police and the prosecuting authorities to do.