Apple keeps crown as world’s most valuable brand at $355B

Apple has kept its crown as the world's most valuable brand in 2022 with $355 billion, as its value jumped 35% from last year, according to a new report.

Apple was followed by tech-centered Amazon and Google, with values of $350 billion and $263 billion, respectively, said the latest report by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy.

Apple also took first place in 2021 with a brand value of $263.4 billion.

According to the report, the US took the lead by far among countries, as 199 of the entries in the Global 500 list were based in the US, trailed by 77 Chinese companies and 31 Japanese firms.

Among brands involved in making COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer ranked number 352 with $6.3 billion, and AstraZeneca was at number 407 with $5.6 billion.