1st meeting of Turkey’s AI strategy steering committee held

Turkey will launch a new support channel for initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence in the coming days, the Turkish vice president announced on Thursday.

"Our Industry and Technology Ministry will create a new support channel for initiatives in this field by announcing the Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Incentive Call in the coming days," Fuat Oktay told the first meeting of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Steering Committee in the capital Ankara.

"We are preparing for a near future where we will use artificial intelligence efficiently and safely in many areas from production and defense to health, and from energy to finance," Oktay added.

He said that Turkey's data mine has been created with the "Digital Turkey" initiative.

Pointing out that the data mine has started to be brought into the economy with domestic and national artificial intelligence and applications, Oktay said that with the rapid rise of groundbreaking technologies, a radical transformation process has occurred in all areas of life.

According to the Global Artificial Intelligence Impact Index, artificial intelligence is expected to reach a share of approximately $16 trillion in the world economy by 2030, Oktay noted.

Last August, Turkey prepared the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2021-2025) to determine a roadmap for the studies carried out in the field of artificial intelligence in the country.

The strategy includes a target to increase the share of artificial intelligence to GDP to 5%, as well as to increase the number of jobs in the field to 50,000 by 2025.