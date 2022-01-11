Twitter invests in Aleph Group for undisclosed sum

US social networking giant Twitter Inc has made a minority investment in Aleph Group Inc, a global partner to digital media players, Aleph said on Tuesday.



The financial terms were not disclosed.



Aleph noted that the investment will help support its educational efforts worldwide.



This includes building a proprietary educational tech platform, digital advertising education, training and certification to over 50,000 digital professionals in 90 countries across five continents, and efforts to create new digital jobs in underserved markets.



