Tesla may test up to 2,000 more car bodies in new Berlin gigafactory

US electric car manufacturer Tesla has been given more opportunities for preliminary tests at its new factory in Grünheide near Berlin, despite the lack of final approval for the plant.



At Tesla's request, the previous early approval for functional tests for 250 vehicle bodies has been extended and prolonged, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Environment of the state of Brandenburg, Frauke Zelt, said on Monday.



According to Tesla, the results of the tests were not sufficient. Therefore, the environment office for the state in which the gigafactory is located approved the application for a functional test with up to 2,000 more car bodies.



Tesla is allowed to build the cars for testing, but not to sell them.



Tesla boss Elon Musk had hoped that the production of electric cars in Grünheide could start as early as last year. But the building application was extended to include a battery factory, among other things, which prolonged the approval process.



According to Brandenburg's Ministry of the Environment, the review is in the final stages. Tesla is building the car factory in Grünheide via earlier permits.

