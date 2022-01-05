 Contact Us
Turkish automotive firm Karsan delivers dozens of buses to Ukraine

ECONOMY
Published January 05,2022
Turkish automotive firm Karsan delivered 150 buses to Ukraine in 2021, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Karsan's diesel-powered Jest+ and Atak buses have been integrated into the public transport fleet of Ukraine's Kharkiv municipality, the statement said.

The vehicles were made as part of a deal for 500 buses signed in April 2021.

Karsan chief Okan Baş said the Jest+ and Atak are comfortable and eco-friendly buses, making them ideal for public transport, and are widely used in Europe and other regional countries.