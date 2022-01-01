Mediterranean resort city of Antalya welcomes more than 9 mln tourists in 2021

The famed Turkish resort city of Antalya welcomed more than 9 million foreign visitors last year, according to figures from the local governorship on Saturday.

The city was visited by 9.09 million tourists in 2021, up 164% compared to the previous year, the figures showed.

In 2020, the city saw only 3.4 million foreign visitors due to COVID-19 pandemic measures.

Among foreign visitors to the Turkish Riviera resort , Russia took the lion's share with 3.58 million, followed by Ukraine and Germany, both with 1.27 million.

In December alone, 61,848 foreign visitors came to the city, soaring 213% year-on-year.