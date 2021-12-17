New company launches in Turkey up in November

 Contact Us
December 17,2021
A total of 10,192 new companies were set up in Turkey in November, up 9.2% on a monthly basis, the country's top trade body said on Friday.

The number of companies that went out of business over the course of the month reached 1,547, up 3.2% month-on-month, according to data released by the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges.

A total of 1,406 companies with foreign partners were established in the month, including 108 with Iranian partners and 44 with Syrian partners.

On a yearly basis, the number of new companies set up in Turkey in November rose 17.6% to 8,669, while the liquidated ones saw a 57.4% increase to 983.