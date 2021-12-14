The artificial window that shows you any view you want from the world

The trips around the world have been reduced significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the health measures taken to slow the transmission.

However, technological advancements helped us travel across the world without needing to leave our homes.

This time YouTuber Alex Shakespeare has come up with an exceptional method to witness interesting sceneries from various cities of the planet.

For this, the content creator used a high-resolution screen hung on a wall that acts as kind of an artificial window.

This device exhibits various images from some of the most popular touristic destinations around the world. The most interesting thing is the fact that to be able to access them it is not necessary to utilize a remote controller.

For the process, Shakespeare developed an innovative method that consists of a small toy plane that the user can move on a world map.

The accessory also has a magnet that allows it to be shifted between different territories. Following this, when the plane is held in a particular place, the artificial window shows immediately a view from that area.

In this way, the person has the feeling of being in that place and the opportunity to look out from the window to enjoy the scenery, just like he or she is in a hotel or some other touristic place.

The YouTuber also has set up a couple of speakers to emit sounds that are characteristic of the selected place, which makes the experience more robust.

At the moment Shakespeare has incorporated only five cities in the system, but we could expect him to add more in the coming months.