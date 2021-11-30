Mercedes-Benz allies with US solid state battery manufacturer

 Contact Us
Published November 30,2021
German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz plans to jointly develop solid-state battery technology for future e-cars with US company Factorial Energy and French-Italian carmaker Stellantis.

Mercedes will contribute a "high double-digit million dollar amount" to the project, the company announced on Tuesday.

In solid-state batteries, charges aren't transported through a liquid carrier material, allowing lighter battery cells, which increases the potential range of the vehicles. Higher energy density and faster charging are also possible.

In the summer, the Stuttgart-based company signaled a fundamental shift towards electric vehicles. The company wants to 50 percent of new sales with fully electric or plug-in cars within four years. It said then that it wants to go fully electric by the end of the decade - wherever "market conditions allow."