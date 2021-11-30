ISTANBUL TO HOST MAJOR INTL BOSPHORUS SUMMIT NEXT WEEK

The 12th annual Bosphorus Summit, an international economic event, will be hosted by Turkey's commercial capital Istanbul next week.

The two-day summit, organized by the Istanbul-based International Cooperation Platform (ICP) under this year's main theme "Challenges for a Better World," will feature the participation of officials, experts, and academics.

Officials set to attend include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as foreign ministers, deputy ministers, and other top officials from Turkey or abroad, either virtually or physically.

Starting on Monday, the summit will discuss such subjects as foreign economic relations, innovation, green energy, banking and finance, cyber security, climate change, sustainability in aviation, the future of the automotive sector, displaced people, the importance of agriculture, investing in Islamic finance, and the football industry.